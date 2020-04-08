HEB and Favor Delivery expand service for senior citizens

SAN ANGELO, TX – HEB and Favor Delivery have expanded their service to support more Texans including Concho Valley residents due to COVID-19 concerns.

This is meant for senior citizens that are aged 60 and older. It is an on-demand service that allows seniors to receive same-day, contactless deliveries of groceries and essentials while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home. Seniors can either place orders on an app, a webpage on their personal computer or call the phone line provided online.

“This is going to get them the essentials they need,” HEB top store leader Nick George said. “Each order is capped at twenty-five items to make sure that they can get these deliveries out to them the same day. And then all the fees for the program are waived in the first thirty days then there’s a ten dollar tip that is included in the order.”

The service is now offered 11am-7pm seven days a week.

For more information visit the HEB Newsroon website. https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-and-favor-to-serve-even-more-texans