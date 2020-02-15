Heavy police presence in Carlsbad due to a possible shooting

CARLSBAD, Texas – At 11:00 A.M. on February 15th police began responding to scanner reports of a possible shooting.

Tom Green County Sheriff’s department responded and were joined by other agencies at multiple locations in Carlsbad. The scanner reports dispatched law enforcement to 11th St. and Midland St. as well as 12th St. and Llano St.

According to the reports from the scanners, a possible suspect may have left the scene in a white vehicle whose ethnicity is Hispanic and law enforcement may be searching for them at this time.

This is a developing story and the details cannot be confirmed at this time. Details are subject to change.