Heatstroke prevention and awareness

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Monday’s 109 degree high was just two degrees away from the highest temperature on record for San Angelo. So, here are some tips on how to identify and prevent a heatstroke.

A heatstroke is one of the most severe heat injuries that causes mental changes. Heat injuries do not cause changes in your mental status. If you or someone you know becomes confused, unable to talk or passes out, that’s is a major sign of a heatstroke.

If you cannot identify the severity of a heat injury verses a heatstroke, move to a cooler location and hydrate. If that doesn’t improve the situation, call 911 immediately.

The most vulnerable population to heatstroke’s are children and the elderly. Also, those with medical problems or disabilities, who cannot move themselves out of the heat. Pets are at high risk for a heatstroke as well.

“Anytime you’re feeling uncomfortable in the heat, you need to get out of the heat as soon as possible. If you’re ever concerned about your health and think that you’re having a heat illness, you need to call 911 and be seen because heat illness can progress to heatstroke and that can lead to death,” explained Frankie Sewell, who is a Family Nurse Practitioner at Shannon Medical Center.

For those who don’t have the option to stay out of the heat, drinking water or energy drinks is vital. However, do not drink caffeinated or alcoholic beverages. Wear light colors and loose clothing. Be careful with cotton, as it actually traps the heat in.