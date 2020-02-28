Heartland Baptist Church’s Bi-Annual Car Clinic happens tomorrow

Kenon Hooker with Heartland Baptist Church talks with Kristen about the 4th year of the bi-Annual Car Clinic.

If you go, the Heartland Baptist Church’s Car Clinic will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 8:30 A.M. and will be at 2600 Chestnut.

For more information: call Heartland Baptist Church 325-949-3003

More Stories for you

• Pet Talk with Dr. Victor Schulze

Dr. Victor Schulze with North Bentwood Veterinary Hospital and Boarding talks with Kristen about caring for our pets…

• KLST AM Forecast: Friday, February 28th

Our warming trend continues today as temperatures will return to the upper 60s and lower 70s today for the Concho…

• Producers Livestock Auction Report for Friday, February 28th

Benny Cox with Producers Livestock Auction Company has the latest local, regional, and national agricultural and…

• Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call for Friday, February 28th, Saturday, February 29th, and Sunday, March 1st

Good morning Concho Valley! It’s time for the Concho Valley Birthday Roll Call! Here are the Concho Valley residents…

• Bus Stop Forecast for Friday, February 28th

You may want the jacket this morning as temperatures will be similar to yesterday, with temperatures in the 30s at drop…

• Joseph Barron talks to Amanda Lozano about Heartland Baptist Church’s Bi-Annual Car Clinic

Joseph Barron talks to Amanda Lozano about Heartland Baptist Church’s Bi-Annual Car Clinic.