Health order for Tom Green County hotels and RV parks

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

San Angelo, Texas– The Tom Green County Public Health Authority has issued a health order for all hotels, motels, RV parks, and camping facilities and similar establishments providing
accommodations, overnight lodging, meals, and other services for guests.

The order is to prohibit congregation of people in common areas. These areas would include lobbies, pool areas, dining areas, conference rooms, walkways and similar areas.

Failure to follow the health order can result in legal action, and law enforcement securing the property.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

LIVE DAILY: 3 CoronaVirus Video Streams

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.