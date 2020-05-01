Health order for Tom Green County hotels and RV parks

San Angelo, Texas– The Tom Green County Public Health Authority has issued a health order for all hotels, motels, RV parks, and camping facilities and similar establishments providing

accommodations, overnight lodging, meals, and other services for guests.

The order is to prohibit congregation of people in common areas. These areas would include lobbies, pool areas, dining areas, conference rooms, walkways and similar areas.

Failure to follow the health order can result in legal action, and law enforcement securing the property.