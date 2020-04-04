Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – There are now 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city of San Angelo. Health officials have not categorized the 3 new cases as a result of community spread. The 3 new cases are all females in their 40’s.

As of 2 P.M. April 4th, 2020, a total of 624 tests have been completed. There are 374 tests that have come back negative with 230 tests still pending.

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county. We will bring you that updated information here when we receive it.