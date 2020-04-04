Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Health officials confirm 3 new cases of COVID-19 in San Angelo

Local News

by: Joshua Caves

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – There are now 20 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city of San Angelo. Health officials have not categorized the 3 new cases as a result of community spread. The 3 new cases are all females in their 40’s.

As of 2 P.M. April 4th, 2020, a total of 624 tests have been completed. There are 374 tests that have come back negative with 230 tests still pending.

The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county. We will bring you that updated information here when we receive it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

LIVE DAILY: 3 CoronaVirus Video Streams

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.