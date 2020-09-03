Having literacy skills is essential in today’s fast-paced world

SAN ANGELO, TX – Literacy skills have always been important, but they are absolutely necessary in today’s fast-paced world. The ability to process and relay information in today’s standards is unimaginable compared to twenty years in the past. Reading is essential for children and adults of all ages. experts say toddlers should start reading as early as 4 months of age.

“And when we talk about early literacy, what we’re talking about is everything a toddler knows about reading and writing before they can read or write,” Tom Green County Library System community relations coordinator Amy Dennis said. “So it’s everything really that their parents have shown them about books, about songs and story time and all that stuff.”

Dennis says constant reading can boost your cognitive abilities such as advanced vocabulary, critical thinking and conversational skills. This applies to everyone besides children. It is also considered a great coping strategy when fighting stress and anxiety.

“For young adults and adults, the thing with reading that is really attractive is that escape,” Dennis said. “We’re talking about it right now since we’re in a pandemic. A lot of people have high stress and reading provides a safe space.”

According to experts, reading increases the plasticity in your brain in order to do some complex analysis. There’s an old saying, “reading exercises the mind.”

“You want to do these whole brain activities like reading, doing puzzles, crosswords and those kinds of things,” Dennis said. “They say that it can decrease the chances that you’ll have those mentally impairing diseases that we get with age like alzheimer’s, dementia and that kind of stuff.”