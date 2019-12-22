Have yourself a Merry Tuba Christmas

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo museum hosted the Merry Tuba Christmas music event this afternoon.
The annual celebration with the sounds of the season was attended by many.
Organizers say that keeping this tradition alive is important to the memory of the man who helped start it.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Merry Tuba Christmas Coordinator Eric Hanson said. “There was a man named Doug Clark he brought to the Christmas to San Angelo in 2005.
Unfortunately we lost Doug in about 2010. But we just enjoyed this so much and we’re keeping the tradition going in his honor and his three daughters were here today.
So they really enjoyed it they’re they’re coming out every year so.”
2019 is the 46th year for Tuba Christmas concerts and events which are presented throughout the world.
