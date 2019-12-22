Have yourself a Merry Tuba Christmas

Dry conditions will continue across the Concho Valley for the next several days as an upper level ridge of high pressure dominates our atmosphere. Temperatures will begin to increase over the next few days with high 60s to low 70s expected for Sunday around the area..

Christmas is looking to be very warm for this time of the year with temperatures expected to be in the low to mid 70s around the Concho Valley. A mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds in the afternoon. A cold front will be pushing through the area Christmas day and by late week we could see an increase in precipitation.