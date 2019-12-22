Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home

Have yourself a Merry Tuba Christmas

Local News

Concert event held at San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
All Dressed Up For The Holidays_6928943808363120024

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo museum hosted the Merry Tuba Christmas music event this afternoon.
The annual celebration with the sounds of the season was attended by many.
Organizers say that keeping this tradition alive is important to the memory of the man who helped start it.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Merry Tuba Christmas Coordinator Eric Hanson said. “There was a man named Doug Clark he brought to the Christmas to San Angelo in 2005.
Unfortunately we lost Doug in about 2010. But we just enjoyed this so much and we’re keeping the tradition going in his honor and his three daughters were here today.
So they really enjoyed it they’re they’re coming out every year so.”
2019 is the 46th year for Tuba Christmas concerts and events which are presented throughout the world.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.