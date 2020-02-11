Hank’s Hearts for Hounds sees Concho Valley Paws team up with Heritage Park

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo’s beloved Heritage Park is teaming up with Concho Valley Paws to help some lucky pups find their forever homes this Valentine’s season. The “Hank’s Hearts for Hounds” program is showcasing a different pet each day and there is even a literary tie in with the park mascot.

“For Hank’s Hearts for Hounds we’re teaming up with Heritage Park, and Paws is showcasing today, Chicken Nugget,” said Tori Rubio of Concho Valley Paws​. Chicken Nugget is an eight month old Corgi mix who came to us the beginning of February, and is still looking for her forever home.”

“Not only are we showcasing animals for adoption as part of our Valentine project,” explained Candis Hicks with Heritage Park​, “but children are sending Valentine’s in to wish Hank a happy Valentine’s [and] for him to send to Beulah his beloved Collie.”

To see more of the featured pets visit Concho Valley Paws website.​ The shelter reminds prospective adopters to also check what documents they’ll need to bring.​