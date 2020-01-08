H-E-B’s Resolution Solutions to help kick-start New Year’s Resolutions

Lynn Shipley from H-E-B #1 at 3301 Sherwood Way stops by to tell us about some of the household and nutritional items they have to help those working to eat healthier as part of their New Year’s Resolutions.

