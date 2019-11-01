H-E-B to kick off the holiday season in South Texas with 23rd Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing Dinner

Community Invited to Attend Free Holiday Celebration This Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Sunday, thousands of San Angelo residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal during the 23rd Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner. For H-E-B, the event is a way to bring together family, friends, and neighbors while showing appreciation to its loyal customers.

Hundreds of H-E-B and community volunteers will serve the free meal to more than 6,000 people at the First Financial Pavilion. The event, which is open to the public, also includes live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities and a visit from Santa. On the menu will be turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, vegetable medley and pumpkin pie.

In addition, the Concho Valley Transit will provide free bus service to and from the event from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a list of participating bus stops, please visit www.cvtd.org.

A large-scale feast of this size takes an army of volunteers who will prepare 1,250 pounds of turkey breast, 925 pounds of cornbread dressing, 60 gallons of gravy, 155 gallons of mashed potatoes, 40 gallons of jellied cranberry sauce, 90 gallons of vegetable medley, 6,000 slices of pumpkin pie and 6,000 rolls.

The H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinners were founded in 1989 and are an important part of H-E-B’s Food Bank Assistance Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in Texas and Mexico. The annual holiday feast includes more than 250,000 meals served during 30 dinners held throughout Texas and Mexico.

The 23rd Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing Dinner will take place at the First Financial Pavilion at 4608 Grape Creek Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd

Courtesy: H-E-B Newsroom