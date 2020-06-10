H-E-B Burger Bash Specials begin today

Lynn Shipley with San Angelo H-E-B #1 talks with Kristen about their Burger Bash Specials that begin at H-E-B stores today, Wednesday, June 10th. Lynn also has an announcement he would like to share with viewers.

