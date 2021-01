SAN ANGELO, Texas – Safety is the most important aspect of gun education and ownership says Heather Burleson, owner of High Caliber Lady. As a volunteer for the sheriff’s office, she’s observed the tragedies caused by improper use and knowledge of guns.

Burleson’s mission is to educate the community to make it safer for all.

Kellye Duncan, gun owner and advocate, agrees that safety comes first and that everyone should be more informed on proper gun use.