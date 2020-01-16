Guided tour expeditions to be held at San Angelo State Park

Jim Cisneros and Jarrett Miller with the San Angelo State Park talk with Kristen about guided tour expeditions to be held at the San Angelo State Park in the upcoming weeks.

Permian track tour is an expedition to Little Foot Draw where you will see footprints that are over 200 million years old, left behind from creatures of the Permian Era.

Information for event listed below:

Meet at Gate 8-3 on Highway FM 2288

Hike will begin at 10 AM

Will take roughly 1 mile all around

Last 1.5 to 2 hours

Bring water, snack, and wear proper closed toe shoes

Enter at the South Gatehouse located at 362 South FM 2288; entrance fees are $4 for adults 13 an up and children 12 an younger are free

This hike is for the kiddos who would like to be sworn in as official Junior Rangers, complete the field journal, and get their badges.

Information for event listed below:

Hike will start at 2 PM

Meet at Bell’s Trailhead – North Unit of park

Easy level hike – 1.5 miles

Please wear closed-toe shoes, bring water, and a snack

This event is free with regular purchase of park admission

