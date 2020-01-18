“Grieving the Child I Never Knew”: Helping families deal with the loss of an infant

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Medical Center’s White Rose Support Group will be hosting seminars to help grieving families deal with the loss of an infant.

Approximately 1 in 4 pregnancies end in a loss. The group’s session titled “Grieving the Child I Never Knew” will explore identified grief issues related to early pregnancy loss, stillbirth or newborn death.

Session topics include:

Hiding (January 13)

Suffering and Questioning (January 20)

Forgiving (January 27)

Relating and Seeking (February 3)

Sharing Your Story (February 17)

Sessions are from 6-7:30 pm at First Christian Church, 29 N. Oakes St., San Angelo. Part 1 sessions are for those who have not attended before. Part 2 sessions are for those who have previously attended and would like additional support.

Each session is free of charge and will be facilitated by JT Tucker, Shannon Chaplain. Sessions are open to anyone who has lost an infant, whether recently or years ago.

Families will have the ability to connect and grieve with others who have experienced the same loss.

“There’s a huge benefit in receiving support from someone else who has walked the road already. They can identify with folks and see that they’re doing better than how they are currently. It’s a powerful opportunity for them,” said JT Tucker.

“That shared grief is a unique kind of grief. It’s isolating so to have those other parents that have been through that is very healing,” said Robyn Tucker, RN, White Rose Services Coordinator.

Those interested in attending the sessions are encouraged to register by sending an email to robyntucker@shannonhealth.org.