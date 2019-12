SAN ANGELO, Texas - A San Angelo man turned himself in to police after a Southland area homeowner's Ring camera surveillance video was posted on Monday, December 2, 2019. The video caught the suspect stealing a speaker from the homeowner's back yard.

According to SAPD, the 19-year-old man came to police headquarters in the early morning hours of December 3, 2019 after a friend told him about the video and encouraged him to turn himself in. The suspect said he had been in the victim's backyard before because he was doing construction work for a contractor. He told police, because of that he knew where the speaker would be in the backyard.