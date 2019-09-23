Greater San Angelo Crafts Guild puts together 45th annual “Colors of Autumn” craft fair

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Greater San Angelo Crafts Guild held their 45th annual “Colors of Autumn” craft fair this weekend at the First Financial Pavilion.

The fair offered local artists and vendors the opportunity to display and sell their crafts, which included lots of handmade home decor items and gifts.

Organizers say the annual event demonstrates the unity among artists in our community.

“Ms. Marilyn just passed away. She was one of our awesome vendors and she passed away this last week. She’s perfect to understanding what we do here. We’ll miss her. This is a family. When we all stick together, we grow together and that’s our biggest deal to do that,” said Brenda Goff, President of the GSACG.

The crafts guild’s next event will be their “Holiday Craft Fair” on December 7th at First Financial Pavilion.