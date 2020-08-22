SAN ANGELO, Texas – Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a large grass fire near Twin Buttes Reservoir. According to news photographers on the scene the fire appeared to be on private property. We do not know whether the fire is partial contained or if any structure damage or injuries resulted from this incident. This is a developing story and we will work to bring you more information as it becomes available.
Grass fire near Twin Buttes Reservoir
No details on cause or containment as of yet