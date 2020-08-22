Grass fire near Twin Buttes Reservoir

SAN ANGELO, Texas - City crews are working through the hardest-hit areas of town to clear tree limbs and other large debris from the roadway to allow safe passage of vehicles.

Any tree limbs and small debris that homeowners may have from the storm can be placed in accordance with the bulk pick-up guidelines located on our website at cosatx.us/SolidWaste. The city and Republic Services will work to collect this debris during the normal bulk collections schedule. We ask that citizens please cut tree limbs in 4 foot lengths and bundle them if possible.