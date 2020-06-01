SAN ANGELO, Texas – A grass fire broke out along East Seventh Street in San Angelo on Saturday, May 30. SAFD Engine 3 responded to reports of the fire Saturday morning and extinguished first fire.
A second fire, or possibly a reiginition of the initial fire, brough crews and brush equipment back to the scene. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Grass fire draws fire crews out twice in one day
