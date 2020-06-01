Grass fire draws fire crews out twice in one day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A grass fire broke out along East Seventh Street in San Angelo on Saturday, May 30. SAFD Engine 3 responded to reports of the fire Saturday morning and extinguished first fire.
A second fire, or possibly a reiginition of the initial fire, brough crews and brush equipment back to the scene. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

