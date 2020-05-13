Grape Creek High School graduation plans announced

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Grape Creek High School will honor its 2020 graduating class with a “drive-in, movie-styled” production at 6pm and again at 8pm on Friday, May 22 and again on Saturday, May 23.

Vehicles may enter through either the south or north entrances on either side of the high

school and park in the parking lot behind the school at 8834 Grape Creek Road.

A pre-filmed, full-length virtual ceremony will be played on a giant screen. Family and friends may tune to 95.9 on their automobile radio dial for full audio of the virtual event. In addition to the set showings on Friday and Saturday, the ceremony will be shown on the big

screen on a looped basis beginning at 8 A.M. Saturday, May 23 and will be available via a link on

the district’s website at http://www.grapecreekisd.net.



The school made every effort to ensure this year’s graduating seniors were not slighted by the

pandemic that closed schools and forced teaching through social distancing. The virtual

ceremony will include aspects of the usual graduation, such as speeches from the valedictorian

and salutatorian and recognition of student accomplishments.



The event was filmed by a professional photographer/videographer over a period of three days

with individual “private” ceremonies being held for each student and their parents.

Recommended safety guidelines and sanitizing procedures were followed to ensure the safety

of all participants.



Grape Creek ISD invites family, friends and community members to attend this very unique

ceremony to celebrate the 2020 graduating seniors during this incomparable time in our

history. FMI: Teri Deweber, Grape Creek ISD Communications Officer, 325-658-7823, ext. 1000.