Grape Creek, Texas– Volunteer firefighters from several departments spent most of the day working to contain a grass fire. The grass fire burned near Sunflower Avenue, just northwest of San Angelo, and forced residents in the Grape Creek Phoenix R-V Park to leave because of the danger.

Volunteers from Grape Creek, Carlsbad, Quail and Water Valley helped get the fire under control. The fire is contained, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.