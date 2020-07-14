Goodfellow issues response to weekend protest

SAN ANGELO, Texas - A typical day in the life of an Animal Services employee is not just about taking care of dogs and cats or picking up roadkill. Although those duties are a crucial part of the job, there is much more to it. Employees have to be ready for anything. This was as true as ever when they responded to a call involving almost 100 livestock animals living in abusive conditions.

It was mid-June 2020 when Animal Services received a call from a citizen reporting a plethora of cruelly treated animals at a residence on East 29th Street. The animals were living in mounds of junk and confined spaces with no access to food or fresh water.