SAN ANGELO, Texas – In a press release issued Monday, July 13 base media contacts said the base and military respects the right of individuals to exercise free speech and the freedom of assembly. Additionally, the release said, “like many throughout the country, we were saddened to hear of the tragic outcome of Vanessa Guillen and join the nation in offering condolences to her family and loved ones. We take seriously every report of sexual assault and harassment. Goodfellow’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office is available to our Airmen 24 hours a day, as well as many other services and helping agencies to support those impacted by sexual assault and harassment. We are dedicated to a culture of respect and dignity, and we work tirelessly to protect our Airmen every day.”
Goodfellow issues response to weekend protest
Following justice for Guillen demonstration