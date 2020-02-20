Goodfellow Air Force Base military clinic to undergo future change

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – A Department of Defense report on the appropriate size and scope of military hospitals and clinics identified the 17th Medical Group for future change.

The Fiscal Year 2017 National Defense Authorization Act directed the DoD to submit a report to Congress on restructuring medical facilities to increase their focus on military and medical force readiness. The DoD completed the analysis and released the report Jan. 19, 2020, which focused on the role of each hospital and clinic to military readiness and the department’s solemn obligation to provide outstanding health care for its 9.5 million beneficiaries.

The report identifies the 17th Medical Group facility, Ross Clinic, to transition from an outpatient clinic to an active duty and occupational health clinic. This means the clinic will only provide health services to uniformed service members and on-base civilian employees (when related to their employment). All base support functions and pharmacy workload supporting all beneficiaries will be maintained. Other patients, including families of service members and military retirees, will get their care from the TRICARE civilian health care network.

The Air Force and the Defense Health Agency will work together to make these changes in a deliberate, phased fashion. This gradual process ensures that every patient has uninterrupted access to outstanding health care, though the location of that care may change. We will release more information as we gain additional details regarding this transition.

“We know this will be a big change for our dependents and our retiree population,” said Col Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander. “In the months ahead, we will work closely with the Defense Health Agency and our local civilian network health providers to help any patients affected by this change.”