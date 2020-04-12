Goodfellow Air Force Base confirms their 1st positive COVID-19 case

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As of April 11, 2020, the public relations team at Goodfellow Air Force Base has confirmed that one their military dependents has tested positive for COVID-19.

Goodfellow notified public health authorities of the positive test and are taking prudent measures to ensure the dependent is receiving the appropriate care. The individual contracted the virus through community spread.

“This military dependent is the first confirmed case for Goodfellow” said Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander. “We have been preparing for weeks and have, in partnership with our community, measures in place to combat the virus. Our guiding principle is, as always, your health and safety.”

The individual and their family have been quarantined to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We ask for your compassion and prayers for the dependent and the family.” said Nazario.

Goodfellow continues to take prudent, proactive measures to ensure the safety of its population. We continue to urge everyone to use proper hygiene practices, practice physical distancing and use face masks to limit the spread of the disease. Currently, this is the only Goodfellow AFB related positive case.

