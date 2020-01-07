Goodfellow AFB holds re-dedication for dining facility

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Monday morning, Goodfellow Air Force Base hosted a re-dedication ceremony for the newly expanded “Cressman Dining Facility.”

The renovation expanded the facility by 6,000 square feet and created a student center for the joint-service members that will be training at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

The improved facility is a result of $4.55M received through The Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) and an additional $1.5M provided by the City of San Angelo.

“To have the State of Texas, City of San Angelo and Tom Green County step in and provide funding and project management for us to execute a $4.5M expansion project to improve life for our students is unbelievable.,” said Nicholas Anderson, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron Commander.

According to Anderson, the renovation will provide Goodfellow airmen a better quality of life. The project increased seating by 180 inside the facility.

Wing and community leaders attended the ceremony. Among these were 17th Training Wing Commander, Col. Andres Nazario, Judge Steve Floyd, and Mayor Brenda Gunter.

During the ceremony, Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing Commander, thanked those who made the renovation possible. He said it has been in the works for the last five years. Lack of funding from the base pushed back the issue of needing to renovate the facility. Col. Nazario demonstrated his gratitude to the State of Texas, the City of San Angelo, and Tom Green County for coming together to complete the renovations.