SAN ANGELO, TX – The Goodfellow AFB Fire Academy held the Blood, Sweat and Stairs Challenge on Saturday, October 5. The challenge has been running strong for seven years and sees members of several service branches participate.

This challenge is the fire academy’s adaptation of stair climbing challenges across the country. Events like this take place each year to commemorate 9/11 and the 343 New York Fire Department firefighters who climbed the Twin Towers and died trying to save lives.