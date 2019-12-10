Goodfellow AFB confirms investigation of theft by airman

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Goodfellow Air Force Base issued a statement about a case of a tip jar taken off a counter at a San Angelo bar.

A surveillance video circulating on social media showed a man picking up a tip jar off the counter from Fiddlestrings Bar & Patio on Friday evening.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Goodfellow Air Force Base said the following:

“An incident involving a 17th Training Wing Airman that occurred in a San Angelo, Texas establishment December 6 has been brought to our attention.

Goodfellow takes breaches of conduct by our Airmen very seriously and the matter is under investigation.”

We will update this story as more details become available.