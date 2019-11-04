God’s Country Menudo Cook-Off raises money for San Angelo families

SAN ANGELO, Texas — 24 teams competed in the 8th annual “God’s Country Menudo Cook-Off.”

More than a thousand people gathered to taste the best of the best menudo’s around San Angelo.

Over the last 8 years, the funds raised by the cook-off have helped over 60 families in San Angelo who are going through rough financial situations.

Organizers of the cook-off say it all began with an argument among friends over who made the best menudo.

“8 years ago friends arguing about who had the best menudo. We put it on and had 8 teams that first year that raised $3000,” said Roger Hernandez, President of the cook-off.

Hernandez said they plan to continue putting on the cook-off for years to come, but might need to relocate as more and more people attend every year.