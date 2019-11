Glenna Friedrich of the Better Business Bureau stops by the KLST studio to tell us about scams that can occur during the holiday season. The scams she mentioned today are door-to-door scams, holiday shopping scams/thefts, and water pipe selling scams.

In the second part of the interview with Glenna Friedrich, in the video below, Glenna Friedrich answers viewer questions about scams seen or heard throughout the Concho Valley.