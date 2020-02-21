Glenmore Elementary School families gather for a night of fun and fitness

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Glenmore Elementary School families gathered for a night of fun and fitness at the school Thursday evening.

At the elementary gym, parents and students participated in cardio drumming, zumba, a fun run and more. It was all to raise heart awareness during the month of February.

Different vendors such as Shannon Medical Center, The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service and more helped with the event to promote physical activity and healthy cooking options.

This is the first time the school hosts “Family Fun Night” to bring families together in a healthy environment.

“It’s so great that they’re having fun here. With this cold weather, we might not be getting outside. They’re smiling in there, the parents are encouraging them. Hopefully they take that home, or on the weekends at the park they take the exercises they learn here and use them at the park,” said Tabitha Farmer, the P.E. Coach at the school.

Coach Farmer said the school is looking to make “Family Fun Night” a yearly event.