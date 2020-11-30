Giving Tuesday explained

December 1, 2020 is Giving Tuesday. This movement started in 2012 as a simple way to encourage people to give what they could. Now, it’s gone global.

There are many ways to give back:

You can visit your loved ones, check in on the elderly, write cards or letters to send to nursing homes or state supported living centers, help deliver meals, make blessing bags, or use whatever skill you have to help others.

If you do want to donate items or money, give it to that organization directly. Many organizations have an option for donating online. You can find that option on their official website. If you want more information, call that specific origination to find out what their greatest needs are.