Get off the Naughty List in the Cano’s Diamond Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Get off the Naughty List (Santa Certified) when you donate at the Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive! Plus be entered to win an exquisite piece of jewelry valued at over $500 during the Cano’s Diamonds Holiday Heroes Blood Drive Dec 14 – 24.
Cano’s Diamonds Holiday Heroes Blood Drive
Shannon Medical Center
Bloodmobiles Hospital Parking lot near clinic
Monday, December 14th 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 15th 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 16th 12:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 17th 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Friday, December 18th 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Donors get: FREE turkey coupon courtesy of HEB up to $25 value
FREE sandwich coupon courtesy of Chick-Fil-A
Holiday T-shirt PLUS
choice of 2 Movie Passes OR $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate
OR $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate
AND entry to win the GRAND PRIZE:
Exquisite piece of jewelry valued at $500 courtesy of Cano’s Diamonds
(drawing open to all who donate between Dec 14 and 24)
Appointments are ENCOURAGED due to social distancing
Call 877-25VITAL (877-258-4825)
Use code: shannon
www.bloodhero.com or download the Vitalant app
Courtesy: Vitalant