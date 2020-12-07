Get off the Naughty List in the Cano’s Diamond Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Ashley Atwood, Dr. Lesley Casarez and Dr. Audrey Heron of the Angelo State University curriculum and instruction faculty have been awarded a 2020 Exemplary Course Program Award by Blackboard Inc., a leading global education technology company.

The Exemplary Course Program (ECP) recognizes faculty and course designers from schools, colleges and universities around the world who develop engaging and innovative courses that represent the very best in technology and learning. Only 36 individuals from 26 institutions won 2020 ECP Awards.

The three ASU faculty members were honored for their online course titled “School Counseling Techniques” that is part of the curriculum for ASU’s Master of Science in professional school counseling degree. Casarez, an associate professor, is director of the degree program.

“As the faculty for this program, the three of us are so excited to receive this award from Blackboard,” Casarez said. “It recognizes the efforts that we have put forth to ensure our courses are utilizing cutting edge technology and are also accessible to all students.”