Get a haircut, give a haircut

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A local business called, Pure Salon and Boutique, decided to do something special for servicemen on September 11, 2019. From 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., for every purchased haircut – a free haircut certificate was granted to a veteran.

On this day in 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed by terror attacks in New York City. Men and women in the armed forces sacrificed their own lives for the sake of the general public. The salon and boutique wanted to show how much they appreciate the service of veterans on this day.

“I think it’s not just helping, it’s giving back. It’s telling them thank you, for our country and our freedom. We are just very grateful for their service and everybody around the world,” expressed Darlakay Cardenas, who is the owner of Pure Salon and Boutique.