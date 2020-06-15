Geeks Gaming and Comic Lounge holds grand opening

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Geeks Gaming and Comic Lounge held their grand opening in downtown San Angelo. The arcade space, which opened in the rear room of Casual Pint back in February 2019 hosted a comic book and art event with dozens attending.

The event included a meet and greet with artist Victor Rivers from the Blood-in-Blood-out series. “So it’s great to come out because we’ve got fun for the whole family,” explained Martin Lucero, owner of Retro Gaming and Collectibles, which partnered with Casual Pint to open the new gaming lounge. “We’ve got arcade games, we’ve got some celebrities, we’ve got comic book artists. It’s just good to come out; we’re practicing our social distancing skills and everything else so, it’s just a good time.”

Signs were posted encouraging social distancing and people did their best despite some space constraints.