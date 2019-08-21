Gas line damage causes road to close

Drivers are recommended to avoid West Avenue N until the repair is complete

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An 8-inch service line was hit on Avenue N, across from the Fairmount Cemetery.

San Angelo Fire Department got a call at 10:00 a.m. this morning and it was discovered that the gas line was damaged by a third-party contractor.

Repairs are currently being worked on by Atmos Energy, and the road across the cemetery on Avenue N is closed off.

Officials asking drivers to please avoid the area until repairs are complete.

The pipe is expected to be repaired by 6:00 p.m. this evening.