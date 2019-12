SAN ANGELO, Texas — Firefighters responded to a house fire in South San Angelo early Sunday afternoon.

According to officials at the scene, the fire that occurred at a home on the 600th block of Murphy St. in San Angelo ignited at around noon.

The fire began in the home’s garage. The flames then spread to the home.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within a few minutes and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.