Galilee CDC completes first ‘rural build’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tuesday afternoon in Grape Creek, Galilee Community Development Corporation hosted an open house for their first ‘rural build.’

Galilee CDC’s mission is to create decent affordable housing for low and moderate income families in the Concho Valley.

The recent build is a 3 bed, 2 bath, 1400 sq ft home that sits on half an acre of land and offers several upgrades, such as granite counter tops. This is the first house Galilee CDC has completed outside of San Angelo and the biggest one they have built.

Now that the house is completed, Galilee CDC is in the search for a buyer.

“Because we’re a non-profit, we are restricted to who we can sell to. You have to income qualify with us, that way we make sure this stays as affordable housing. You can call our office and inquire about the house, we’ll ask you a couple of questions to see if you income qualify for the house,” Stephanie Hamby, Director of Client Services for Galilee CDC.

Galilee CDC owns 6 other lots in the Grape Creek area that they are looking to build on in the near future.