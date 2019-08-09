Ft. Concho worker retires after 25 years

SAN ANGELO, Texas- A long-time employee of Fort Concho enjoyed a retirement reception on the fort grounds Thursday night.

Paul cook held several positions at the fort during his 25 years, and retired this summer.

He says he enjoyed being a part of the fort’s buffalo soldier living history program.

He was part of the re-created company “A” of the tenth cavalry, one of two regiments that protected the American west during the late 1800’s.

Cook says he’s looking forward to retirement.

Fort Concho is a former US Army installation and was established in November of 1867.

