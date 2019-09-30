Event organizers say they created the event to share the love of God with the community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — ‘From Dope 2 Hope: Salvation 4 San Angelo’ took place this weekend at MLK Park.

Food, live music, preachings, activities for the kids, raffles and more were offered at the event.

This was the first time the event took place, but organizers say they hope to offer it every year. They say they created the event to share the love of God with the community.

“A lot of us have had issues with drugs, alcohol, gangs. He’s freed us from that bondage. Now we just want to share that with the community so everybody knows why we’re so happy all the time,” said Ernesto Chorpus.