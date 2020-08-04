Fourth church added to list of places targeted by vandal or vandals

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police are still searching for a vandal, or vandals, who damaged the churches on July 20 between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight.

Harris Avenue Baptist Church, Solid Rock Church, the Apostolic House of Worship, and Jubilee church were all targets of the vandalism, all within walking distance of one another.

The most common damage, broken windows in their building or vehicles.





There is a way you can help, if you have any photos or videos of people in the area that day, you can submit them online.

You can also submit evidence in the Harris Avenue Baptist Church vandalism case here: https://sanangelopdtx.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/criminalmischiefharrisavenuebaptistchurch?fbclid=IwAR2up0Snhgo0BCWTxUt7fS8LWUUjGGY94gFWllu2Htj081LfVEr8KDwJZ_s “

You can also submit evidence in the Solid Rock Church vandalism case here: https://sanangelopdtx.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/criminalmischiefsolidrockchurch?fbclid=IwAR2QeUZBpy9RLW3UOVtB7iGalqU8lGdCc4Pt89FFcnFRhm1LW8MTmQtHBqc

You can also submit evidence in the Apostolic House of Worship case here: https://sanangelopdtx.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/criminalmischiefapostolichouseofworship?fbclid=IwAR1hFUXiw3GaWVJV6TuRSuY7GsxOjmNHtB0cJck8nRpKxfd8UJDgka614-w

You can also submit evidence in the Jubilee Church vandalism case here: https://sanangelopdtx.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/criminalmischiefjubileechurch?fbclid=IwAR2crHbzgV3Q6QZOhDs2u5rYvvPsSGfk_6APrMJuDTJ_02Bv_bIGJLru7d4