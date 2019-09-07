Fourth annual ‘Shine a Light’ event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s national suicide and prevention week, so West Texas Counseling and Guidance is putting on their fourth annual Principle LED Shine A Light event on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

It will take place at the Visitors Center along the river at 6:00 p.m. and at 8:45 p.m., guests will participate in the stroll around the river path with luminaries including the names of the victims Tom Green County has lost to suicide, as it’s rate is double the state average.

There will also be live music, inspirational speakers and a heart mosaic piece as a memory wall. Individual sponsorships are available for $25 dollars and they will include a barbeque plate and a T-shirt.

“We want to remember those who didn’t feel like they had any hope and were in despair. I think this is a really beautiful evening to do that and to honor those who have survived this significant trauma and loss of a loved one and really give them the support that they need,” expressed Tiffany Talley, who is the Director of Development and Community Relations at West Texas Counseling and Guidance.