SAN ANGELO, TX – The fourth annual San Angelo Comic-Con filled the Foster Communication Coliseum during the weekend of October 11 through 13. The fun filled October weekend event saw many from across the Concho Valley participate.

“Every year we’re so honored and blessed to have fans come out by the hundreds and thousands to this show,” said convention director Josh Wilson. “We’re so excited, everyone here has been so welcoming.”

The event included artist exhibitions and the Concho Valley’s largest Fortnite tournament. Organizers say local volunteers make the whole thing possible.

“The San Angelo community has been very good about providing us a great workforce,” explained volunteer coordinator Jamey Spear. “Willing to commit over 40 hours over their weekend to make sure something like this is a success. Our staff and our volunteers are really the ones that make this show work.”

In addition to celebrity appearances by San Angelo’s own Donnie Dunagan and several anime voice actors, local roller derby teams also turned out to wow the crowds.

Professional Cosplayer Danny Cardenas at 2019 San Angelo Comic Con

For information on next years San Angelo Comic Con, click here.