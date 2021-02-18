Four City water trucks to deliver water to residents in high plane area for flushing toilets

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Continued residential water usage is preventing the quick refill of City of San Angelo water tanks, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Thursday, February 18, 2020.

"We are receiving questions asking why our water tanks aren’t refilling quickly and why we haven’t regained water pressure yet," said the statement, "Based on information provided by the Water Utilities Department, the usage of water from areas of town that have water are preventing the City from repressurizing the lines, despite repairs to ongoing leaks.