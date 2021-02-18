Four City water trucks to deliver water to residents in high plane area for flushing toilets

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On February 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. the City released this statement regarding water trucks:
“The City will be running four water trucks around 5 p.m. today to neighborhoods in the high plane area that do not have water. This water is intended for flushing toilets. Residents in these areas (southwest area of town) are asked to set containers out in front of their homes near the street so that the City can fill them up as they drive by. Each house will receive 10 gallons of water for use for flushing toilets while we wait for our water tanks to be refilled. The City is going to try to get to as many houses as they can tonight in the high plane area as long as weather conditions permit it.”
See the map of the high-plane area.