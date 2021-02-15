Foster Closet of San Angelo provides assistance to foster families

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Foster Closet in San Angelo has been providing help to area foster care homes since 2017. Foster Closet accepts donations of new and lightly used clothing and household items, such as space heaters, and distributes them to local foster homes. Despite the challenges of 2020, the organization has not only remained functioning but experienced some minor growth, serving less than 50 families in 2018 and over 250 families in 2020.

“It’s so exciting to see as the lord’s been growing it and just using us more,” said Rhiannon Kelso, Director of Foster Closet San Angelo. “There’s just such a need here in San Angelo, and statewide really, but just such a need for both foster homes and for people to come alongside the foster families.” Kelso went on to say that they’ve been fortunate to not be too harshly impacted by the ongoing pandemic, the recent water crisis, or the severe winter weather. Although, the distribution event scheduled for February 13 was canceled over safety concerns for those driving on icy roads in white out weather conditions.

The organization is headquartered in College Hills Baptist Church, and is currently working toward 501c3 non-profit status. For information on upcoming donation drives and distribution events, e-mail fosterclosetsa@gmail.com or visit them on Facebook.