Fort to host Christmas concert at stables

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Community Band will hold a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Fort Concho Stables Hall at 210 Henry O. Flipper St. Seating will be arranged to mirror social distancing rules and masks will be required for all guests. Following current City guidelines, the seating will be limited to the first 100 arrivals.

Band Director Constance Kelley, Ph.D., of Angelo State University’s music program noted that this would be the second concert the band has offered since last spring due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“Our band members wanted to get together to offer some holiday music and we are thankful this large hall can meet all our health and safety needs,” Kelley said.

In Fort Concho’s historic days of the 1870s and 1880s, music played a central role in maintaining morale at the post and providing extra comfort and entertainment for holidays. Reflecting his previous career as a professional musician, Colonel Benjamin Grierson, Commander of Fort Concho from 1875 to 1882 and the 10th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers from 1867 to 1891, encouraged music at all his posts.

“We are grateful for the band’s efforts to provide this concert to our community, even under the limitations we must operate,” said Bob Bluthardt, Fort Concho site manager. “While not a replacement for our annual Christmas at Old Fort Concho event, it will be among several smaller activities we are holding in the month.”

For more information, call the fort at 481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo: Public Information Division

More Stories for you

• Angelo State’s Education Faculty wins International Exemplary Course Award

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Ashley Atwood, Dr. Lesley Casarez and Dr. Audrey Heron of the Angelo State University curriculum…

• Get off the Naughty List in the Cano’s Diamond Holiday Heroes Blood Drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Get off the Naughty List (Santa Certified) when you donate at the Shannon Medical Center Blood…

• Second annual Christmas in the Park kicks off

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The notes of Christmas carols are floating through downtown out of Heritage Park through December…

• Holiday reads at the Tom Green County Library System

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Christmas is upon us…meaning it’s time to get involved in the holiday cheer. The Tom Green C…

• 1 new death and 94 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• 98 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…