Fort hosts baseball heritage program

Image Courtesy: Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fort Concho will host the 5th Annual Baseball Heritage Program on Saturday, February 29, in the classroom at the fort’s Living History Stables, located at 236 Henry O. Flipper Street.

The program starts at 8:15 a.m. featuring a reception and light breakfast, speakers throughout the day, and a vintage baseball game on the fort’s parade ground in the afternoon. The program is free to all and will conclude at 3 p.m.

Speakers include Dr. Warren Simpson of Angelo State University speaking on “Myth vs. Development in Little League,” Adam Parker on “Baseball Nutrition,” Angelo State’s University’s baseball coach Kevin Brooks on “How to Develop a Baseball Program,” Tom Saunders on the “1919 Black Sox Scandal,” and Steve Snowden on rotator cuff issues. Fort Concho curator of history Cory Robinson will direct the vintage game and guests are welcome to participate. Plus, site manager Bob Bluthardt will conduct a “Minor League Ballparks Quiz.”

The program is sponsored by the Abner Doubleday/Judge Howard Green Chapter of the Society for American Baseball Research, a nationwide group of baseball fans and researchers dedicated to the preservation of the national pastime’s history. Doubleday, who commanded Fort McKavett after the

Civil War, is better known as the mythical creator of baseball. Abilene’s Judge Green organized several baseball minor leagues after World War II. The demonstration game is co-sponsored by the West Texas Vintage Baseball Association.

For more information, please contact Dr. Warren Simpson at (325) 669-2878 or Fort Concho at (325) 481-2646, or check the web site at fortconcho.com.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo: Public Information Division

