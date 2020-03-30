Fort Concho Visitor Center to close

San Angelo, Texas – The Fort Concho Visitor Center will be closed to the public until conditions with the Coronavirus improve.

The site’s tour and display buildings will also remain closed, but the site grounds will be open for walking. Site maps briefly outlining the fort’s history will be available on the Barracks 1 porch outside the entrance doors.

The fort’s 10-acre parade ground provides a lush, open space for walking and general exercise. As long as the City operates, staff will be working onsite with someone inside the Barracks 1 offices to handle any special issues. Calling ahead at 481-2646 is recommended to ensure staff assistance on site.

All fort events and rentals for April have been canceled or postponed to later dates. Frontier Day will move to Saturday, June 6. The Cowboy Way Jubilee will move to the extended July 23-26 weekend. Future changes and adjustments to the fort’s schedule or events, programs and services will appear on the fort’s website at fortconcho.com and Facebook page.

“While we are closed to the public our mules will be fed, site buildings and grounds will be checked, and ongoing maintenance and repair projects will continue. The fort has been here 153 years and it will be ready for guests when our current crisis passes.” Site Manager Bob Bluthardt said.