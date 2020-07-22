Fort Concho to host Buffalo Soldier 154th anniversary event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fort Concho National Historic Landmark will celebrate the 154th anniversary of the 1866 Act of Congress that created the all-black Buffalo Soldier infantry and cavalry units on Tuesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. with a retreat ceremony on the fort’s Parade Ground. Guests may gather at the Visitor Center at Barracks 1, 630 South Oakes. All are asked to follow social distancing and wear face masks.

Members of the fort’s living history units, including the Buffalo Soldiers program, will lower the flag and fire the site’s artillery.

So called by their Native American foe for their courage and hairstyle like that of the sacred buffalo, the Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry and the 24th and 25th Infantry regiments all served at Fort Concho, comprising half of the total soldiers at the post between 1869 and 1885. The famed 10th Cavalry had its headquarters at Fort Concho between 1875 and 1882, and among its officers was Lt. Henry O. Flipper, the first African American graduate of the West Point Military Academy.

Cold drinks and light refreshments will be available. All military veterans in attendance will be recognized and honored.

For more information, contact Fort Concho at (325) 481-2646 or visit fortconcho.com.

