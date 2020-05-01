Fort Concho reopens to guests

San Angelo, Texas– Following state and city guidelines, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark is reopening to guests on Friday, May 1.

The site’s Visitor Center at Barracks 1 plus Barracks 2, Barracks and Mess Hall 5, Officers’ Quarters 3 and 4, and the Living History Stables will be available for guests for the next few days. The Headquarters, Hospital, and Chapel displays will open by May 6.

Regular hours will be Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to reduce contact, there will be no admission charge and no group or guided tours. Donations will be accepted in a box in the Visitor Center.

The gift shop will operate as normal, and social distancing guidelines will be in place. The Visitor Center will have a maximum capacity at 20 people.

Armed Forces Day events for May 16 are canceled. Decisions will be announced soon regarding Memorial Day exercises on May 25 and Frontier Day on June 6.