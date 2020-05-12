Fort Concho receives $31,500 grant

San Angelo, Texas– Fort Concho Foundation has been awarded a grant totaling $31,500 from The Art and Eva Camunez Tucker Foundation. The grant is for several projects to assist the fort’s guest services, collections, care, living history and exhibits.

Fort Concho plans to use the grant award toward the purchase of a new passenger cart, improvements in collections care and storage facilities, new harnesses for the mules and support for a new display in Mess Hall 6 on Native Americans. Additional funding for these projects will come from the many private donors during the recent San Angelo Gives campaign, the fort’s operational budget and foundation and other sources, including a planning grant from Humanities Texas.

“This outstanding award will move us ahead in several key areas as we seek to improve our visitor services, displays and care for our ever-improving collections,” Fort Concho Site Manager Bob Bluthardt said.

Bluthardt said most of the projects will be completed this year.

Founded in 1993, the Tucker Foundation has assisted many cultural organizations in the Concho Valley.